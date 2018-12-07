Generika-Ayala clobbers Smart in straight sets

BATANGAS CITY – Generika-Ayala displayed its championship form as it clobbered Smart in straight sets, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22, to book the first semifinal ticket in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Thursday at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum here.



Mikaela Lopez came up big while Ria Meneses and Patty Orendain sizzled in the crucial stretch for the vastly-improved Lifesavers, who are making a return to the semifinals of this prestigious women’s club tourney after a long absence.

Lopez dominated the middle, finishing with 16 points built on 11 kills, four blocks, and an ace while Meneses and Orendain flaunted their offensive brilliance with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

With the win, the Lifesavers will march to the semifinals against the survivor of the quarterfinal battle between F2 Logistics and Cocolife when this tourney rolls back to Filoil Flying V Center tomorrow.

