2 Manila cops nabbed for operating ‘tupada’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine National Police-Counter-Intelligence Task Force arrested two Manila Police District policemen for allegedly operating an illegal cockfighting ring or “tupada” Saturday in Tondo, Manila.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, head of the PNP-CITF, said barangay officials sought their help after they could not stop the illegal cockfighting ring over the regular presence of the two policemen identified as PO2 Melchor Raiws and PO2 Emerson Frutas, both assigned to the MPD Station 1.

“The barangay officials were alleging that the arrested police officers were the protectors and promoters of the said illegal cockfighting,” said Caramat. “They said the tupada usually causes trouble and other crimes in their barangay,” he added.

The barangay officials filed a complaint and PNP-CITF mapped out an operation that later resulted in the arrest of two policemen and five civilians.

“One of the arrested policemen was even in police uniform during the arrest,” said Caramat, referring to Frutas.

Seized from them were .a 45 caliber and 9mm pistols, two fighting cocks, two “tari” or blades attached to a leg of the fighting cocks, and P15,000 bet money.

They were taken to the CITF office in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

More or less 100 policemen have been arrested since the CITF was formed in February last year. Seven others were killed, the highest ranking of which was a superintendent.

Most of those arrested are allegedly involved in extortion, particularly those related to illegal drugs. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments