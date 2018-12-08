Heart moves on

1 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST A THOUGHT: Happiness doesn’t depend on outward things but on the way we see them. – Leo Tolstoy

* * *

NEW DOOR: For every failure or disappointment, a new rainbow of opportunities opens to cheer you up.

Heart Evangelista admits losing a baby, her first by husband Sen. Francis Escudero, sent her to unfathomable pits of depression.

“I thought I could channel that sadness to painting but I just couldn’t do it. I could nev­er produce an art work at that time.’’

Heart revealed this during a mediacon in line with her collaboration with clothing brand Kamiseta.

The veteran actress said she gave herself time to grieve over her loss. Not for a moment did she waver in her faith. Looking back, she now says it must have been God’s plan to save her child from future health complications.

Doctors had warned Heart that because she was then carrying twins, the prospect of ill health affecting one or the other was inevitable.

* * *

PAINTINGS ON YOUR DRESS: Heart looked none the worse as she faced media for the first time in a long time.

The recent collaboration with Kamiseta allows buyers to wear her paintings. Heart has allowed the brand to launch a clothing line called Love Ma­rie whose designs are based on her art works.

The line includes dresses, T shirts and blouses.

* * *

BACK SOON ON SERYE: Heart has not worked on a teleserye or film. She announced, however, that she has just signed a new five-year contract with GMA. She’ll be back with a new se­ries in early 2019.

She did acknowledge that she sent an audition video to the producers of Crazy Rich Asians whose sequel they are now preparing. She said she isn’t expecting anything and is quite happy where she is at the moment.

“I felt I just wanted to give in to myself, not wanting to let an oportunity pass you by. It doesn’t matter whether you get in or not. The thing is, you seized the chance.’’

Related

comments