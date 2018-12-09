Beach volley tilt draws stellar cast

The country’s best sand court players will try to bring holiday cheer through intense competition in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour December Open 2018: A Christmas Rally set to open Dec. 14 at the Sands SM By The Bay.

Among the confirmed women’s teams in the 10th and final leg of the year are two pairs from University of Santo Tomas-Maynilad and BanKo-Perlas, Creamline, PetroGazz, Boysen-NU, Philippine Air Force, Rizal Technological University and Wild Card.

Tiger Winx, bannered by Dumaguete leg winners KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto, will headline the men’s field which also includes two pairs from Cignal, Air Force-Sta. Elena, PLDT, Boysen-NU, UST, Fury and Wild Card.

Now on its third year as the premiere beach volleyball organization in the country, BVR has grown to be a staple outdoor lifestyle brand that is known for its beach volleyball tournaments and nationwide tours.

Through its programs, BVR aims that every aspiring beach volleyball athlete shall be given the opportunity to showcase and improve their talents through competitive games. Furthermore, it also yearn to manifest the game of beach volleyball across the country, inspiring a new era of Filipino youth and making the Philippines the Asia’s hub for beach volleyball.

