Davao bets strike golds

BRUNEI – Swimmer Fritz Jun Rodriguez became the country’s first double gold medal winner while two Palawan bets struck golds in athletics competition in the 10th Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-Northern Territory-East Asia Growth Area (BIMPNT-EAGA) Friendship Games on Saturday at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium here.



Rodriguez, 17, topped the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:09.59 to underscore his billing as the fastest swimmer after earlier winning the 50-meter breaststroke.

Also winning gold for the PH side was Eirron Seth Vibar who reigned inthe 200-meter butterfly.

Vibar, a grade 10 student at the Apo Learning Village in Davao City, posted a winning time of 2:16.

Their wins hiked Davao’s gold haul to five.

Jessel Lumapas and John Lloyd Cabalo humbled the opposition in women’s and men’s 400 meters.

