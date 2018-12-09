  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Davao bets strike golds

    Jhon Lloyd Cabalo joins Jessel Lumapas (right), gold medalist in the women’s 400m and silver winner in 100m run.

    BRUNEI – Swimmer Fritz Jun Rodriguez became the country’s first double gold medal winner while two Palawan bets struck golds in athletics competition in the 10th Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-Northern Territory-East Asia Growth Area (BIMPNT-EAGA) Friendship Games on Saturday at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium here.

    Rodriguez, 17, topped the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:09.59 to underscore his billing as the fastest swimmer after earlier winning the 50-meter breaststroke.

    Also winning gold for the PH side was Eirron Seth Vibar who reigned inthe 200-meter butterfly.

    Vibar, a grade 10 student at the Apo Learning Village in Davao City, posted a winning time of 2:16.

    Their wins hiked Davao’s gold haul to five.

    Jessel Lumapas and John Lloyd Cabalo humbled the opposition in women’s and men’s 400 meters.

