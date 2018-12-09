PH tops cricket tilt

The Philippines easily beat Indonesia to win the T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier at the Friendship Oval in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Friday.



The PH side clinched the title in the week-long, four-nation tournament after South Korea defeated second-placed Japan.

The Philippines showed class and composure under pressure throughout the week to win a series of tight games.

They ended the tournament two games clear of rivals Japan and South Korea.

The historic win means that the Philippines move a step closer to the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2020 that is expected to be watched by more than 1.5 billion people.

