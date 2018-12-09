Wildlife biologist dies on Mount Apo

2 SHARES Share Tweet

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 27-year-old wildlife biologist from the University of the Philippines in Los Banos, Laguna died while conducting research at Mount Apo, the country’s highest peak.

Supt. Ramel Hojilla, city police director, identified the victim as James de Villa Alvarez, 27, of San Isidro, Lemery, Batangas.

Hojilla said Alvarez had difficulty breathing while walking and started to vomit when he and his co-researchers were already on top of the mountain.

Investigators have yet to be informed why Alvarez died but they hinted that he t might have died of a heart attack due to sudden change in the temperature.

His body was transported back to the city proper through a rescue group and would be flown back to his hometown in Batangas.

City Tourism Officer Joey Recimilla said that Alvarez’s body lies at the Torreda Funeral Homes on Quezon Boulevard here.

“The LGU Kidapawan led the rescue and body retrieval supported by 911 Red Cross porters and guide,” he added. (Malu Cadelina Manar)

Related

comments