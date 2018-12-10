Davao bet wins 4 golds in Brunei

BRUNEI — Swimmer Fritz Jun Rodriguez of Davao City added two more gold medals to emerge as the most bemedalled Filipino athlete at the close of the 10th Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-Northern Territory-East Asian Friendship Games at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium here Sunday.



Rodriguez ruled the men’s 50-meter butterfly in 26.71 seconds and helped the men’s 4 x 50-meter medley relay to victory, bringing his total collection to four gold medals and a silver medal.

‘’I gave it all,’’ said the 5-foot-9 Rodriguez, who has been recruited by NCAA powerhouse San Beda.

Lora Micah Amoguis pocketed the gold in the women’s 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:35.61. She also got the silver in the 200-meter individual medley.

Athletics also did not disappoint at the Stadium Negara with 400-meter winner John Lloyd Cabalo of Puerto Princesa City winning another gold in the 800 meters with personal best of 1:57.59.

‘’I would like to thank God first and my coaches,’’ said Cabalo.

The Philippines had a total of 12 golds, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals in the unofficial overall medal tally. Sabah of Malaysia had 19-13-10 gold-silver-bronze count, followed by Northern Territory (14-11-7).

