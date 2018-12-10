Diokno asks ‘Question Hour’ to be moved

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno has requested the House leadership to reschedule the “Question Hour” to a later date to ensure that appropriate responses and clarifications will be given to the House regarding the supposed “election budget” or the proposed 2019 P3.757-trillion national budget.

In a letter to House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo dated Dec. 7, 2018, the Budget chief said the Department of Budget and Management is ready to answer the lawmakers’ queries.

However, he asked that they be given time to gather the necessary information.

“The Department of Budget and Management readily supports the initiative to provide clarifications on concerns surrounding the fiscal year 2019 budget and other relevant matters,” Diokno said in a one-page letter.

“Nevertheless, in view of the number of questions proposed, as well as the data and information required, the undersigned respectfully requests that the Question Hour be rescheduled to a later date,” he said.

The House of Representatives has required the appearance and participation of Diokno in the Question Hour regarding the 2019 election budget Tuesday at 3 p.m. following its approval of House Resolution No. 2307, principally authored by House Minority Leader and Quezon Rep. Danilo “Danny” Suarez, last Dec. 4.

Diokno said they need the “additional time” to prepare as they need to coordinate with other concerned agencies.

“The additional time requested will enable the DBM to gather the necessary information and undertake coordination with the other agencies concerned, in order to provide the Lower Chamber with the appropriate responses and clarifications,” he said.

Suarez said it is up to Diokno to decide if he would appear and participate in the Question Hour. “It is not for me to decide, that is his decision if he wants to ignore the request.” (Charissa M. Luci)

