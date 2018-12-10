GMA daughter now part of Duterte gov’t

The daughter of former President now House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo is now officially part of the Duterte administration.

President Duterte has appointed Evangelina Lourdes A. Bernas as new chairperson of the National Museum Board of Trustees, replacing Ramon del Rosario Jr.

The appointment paper of Bernas was signed by the President last Dec. 6 and released by Malacanang to the media Monday.

The former President’s daughter is currently president of the Congressional Spouses Foundation Inc. She holds a master’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University.

Malacanang also announced the appointments of several other government officials.

Ramon Señeres, member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board of directors; Eduardo Ramos Jr., assistant secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways; Danilo Daguio, Director III of the Department of Agriculture; Melvin Carlos, Deputy Executive Director III, Philippine Council for Agriculture; Jerico Borja, member of the Professional Regulatory Board of Mechanical Engineering;

Sara Cerezo, Karl Rimando, and Jena Javarez as Directors IV of the Department of Interior and Local Government; and Tripartite Voluntary Arbitration Advisory Council members Isabel Ortiguerra representing the government, Robert Maronilla representing the management sector, and Hernan Nicdao, representing the labor sector. (Genalyn Kabiling)

