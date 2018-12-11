48 joining PBA draft

By Jonas Terrado

The PBA on Monday confirmed the entry of 48 applicants for its annual Rookie Draft slated Sunday afternoon at Robinsons Place Manila.

Leading the cast is the trio of CJ Perez, Ray Parks Jr. and Robert Bolick, who are favorites to be chosen first by the Columbian Dyip in the league’s annual proceedings.

Also joining are University of the Philippines standouts Paul Desiderio and Diego Dario, who were given an extension by the PBA after the Fighting Maroons made it all the way to the UAAP Finals where they were swept by the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Desiderio and Dario submitted their applications shortly after the finals.

Other notable players named by the league were former PBA D-League star Trevis Jackson, Bong Quinto, Abu Tratter, JP Calvo, Michael Calisaan, Javee Mocon, Teytey Teodoro, Matt Salem and Robbie Manalang.

Also in the list are former UP guard Kyles Lao, ex-University of Santo Tomas cager Kent Lao and Edrian Lao.

All applicants will be given a chance to impress the team when the league holds its Draft Combine on Wednesday and Thursday at the Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City.

