Davao jins clinch gold

BRUNEI – Davao City’s Elah Janica Liwag and Juan Miguel Dalangin clinched the mixed doubles gold medal in poomsae to cap the Philippines’ campaign in the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-Northern Territory-East Asian Growth Area (BIMPNT-EAGA) Friendship Games on Sunday at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium here.

Liwag and Dalangin, who are students of University of Immaculate Conception, earned the judges’ nod with their near-flawless performance.

Liwag also copped the girls individual event while Dalangin won bronze in the boys individual.

With the duo’s victory, the PH team finished with 13 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Among the gold winners were Davaoeños Mark Anthony Casenas in men’s long jump, swimmer Fritz Jun Rodriguez, and Palawan track and field athletes John Lloyd Cabalo and Jessell Lumapas.

Philippine Sports Commissioner and PH team’s chief of mission Charles Maxey congratulated Brunei for its successful hosting, saying that it has set the bar higher for the future host of the event.

Maxey also added Davao City is ready to host the 11th edition of the event.

