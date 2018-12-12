NHA suspends contractor for Marawi clearing

DAVAO CITY – The National Housing Authority has suspended Finmat International Resources Inc. after it allegedly conducted an “indiscriminate demolition and clearing of structures” inside the most affected areas of the Marawi City siege last year.

NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. decided to temporarily stop their project operation few months ago after he received several complaints from the building owners in the area who cried foul for demolishing their property without their consent.

Escalada said Finmat violated their agreement when they proceeded with the demolition without securing consent from the building owners and permit from the local government unit.

“The execution demolition should have waiver and consent, and also have an attachment of a duly approved demolition permit from the building official, whether partially or totally damaged,” he said.

Escalada and the project engineer already called the attention of the contractor but their workers continued to their operation despite the warning.

“If the contractor will still commit the same violation, I will terminate the contract because this will create a social problem,” he said. (Armando Fenequito Jr.)

