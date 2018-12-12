The girl in orange, the ‘magnetic’ actor

COLOR OF LOVE – Red or at times pink are the colors associated with love. Not anymore, at least in “The Girl in the Orange Dress,” an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival. Jessy Mendiola is the mysterious girl in orange and Jericho Rosales the “magnetic” actor. Echo is a superstar and certified girl magnet.

The paths of Jessy and Echo cross…and suddenly things happen. They end up in bed and what is initially lust turns to love. But who’s the girl in orange, happy go lucky, throwing all cautions to the wind?

That single encounter adds color (think orange) to love and life. Their picture together goes viral and becomes hot topic on TV. But they don’t really know the girl in orange.

DIFFERENT ECHO – It’s different Echo the audience will see in “The Girl in the Orange Dress.” Romantic, comic, just as Jessy is enigmatic.

In “# Walang Forever,” Echo made people cry, winning the MMFF best actor award. In last year’s MMFF, Echo was the beach boy in “Siargao.”

This is Jessy’s first MMFF entry, at once challenged and excited because of the title role… and with Echo as leading man yet.

One of the highlights of the movie is the tango dance of Echo and Jessy, with the support of Luis Manzano, Derek Ramsay, and Jennylyn Mercado.

DIREK JAY – “The Girl in the Orange Dress” is written and directed by Jay Abello. Direk Jay’s credits include “Paglipay,” “Red,” and “Brutus,” all acclaimed.

Producers are Quantum Films, Star Cinema, and MJM Productions.

