BOL supporter gunned down in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY – A village treasurer known for his staunch support to the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) was shot dead in Midsayap, North Cotabato, by unidentified armed men on Wednesday.

Midsayap town police identified the fatality as Ahmad Kumayog, 43, treasurer of Barangay Mudsing and an active peace advocate working for the BOL ratification.

Kumayog was driving his motorcycle heading for home in Barangay Mudsing at past 1 p.m. Wednesday when one of two armed men on separate motorbikes fired at him along the highway of nearby Barangay Glad, according to Supt. Joan Maganto, Midsayap town police chief,

Residents rushed the victim, also a chair of the United Youth for Peace and Development (UNYPAD) in his village, to a nearby hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Kumayog was also a member of the North Cotabato Composite Team of Civil Society Organizations (NCCT-CSO), a group responsible in the filing before the Commission on Election petitions from 43 barangay councils in the province seeking inclusion in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) proposed in the BOL.

The BOL is an enabling law of two major peace accords signed by the government with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in 2013 and 2014.

NCCT-CSO chairman Taher Solaiman called on police and other investigating authorities to track down the attackers of Kumayog and bring them to the bar of justice. (Ali G. Macabalang)

