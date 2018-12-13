NBA: Raptors rap Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kyle Lowry had 23 points and 12 assists to lead a balanced Toronto offense while leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out, Serge Ibaka added 20 points, and the Raptors dominated Golden State from the start, routing the Warriors 113-93 on Wednesday night to complete a season sweep.

Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to an NBA-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.

They did it despite not having Leonard for a second consecutive night. Toronto’s star forward has a sore right hip and was questionable before the game before being ruled out less than 30 minutes before tip-off.

The Raptors also lost 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to a dislocated left thumb in the first half.

Kevin Durant had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Golden State. The Warriors had won four straight heading into a much-anticipated showdown between two teams many expect to reach the NBA Finals.

Despite playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 123-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Toronto appeared to be the fresher team. The Raptors repeatedly beat the sluggish Warriors to loose balls and outrebounded the two-time defending champs 48-40.

It was Toronto’s first win in Oakland since Feb. 8, 2004.

The Raptors beat the Warriors in overtime earlier this season behind a season-high 37 points from Leonard. Golden State didn’t have Stephen Curry or Draymond Green for that game, but both were back for the rematch while Leonard sat out.

It hardly mattered.

Toronto led by 18 in the first half and was up 93-67 early in the fourth following a three-point play by Greg Monroe. Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched his starters midway through the fourth as the Oracle Arena crowd filed for the exits.

CELTICS 130, WIZARDS 125

In Washington, Kyrie Irving scored Boston’s last 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of overtime to outduel John Wall in a point-guard showdown, and the Celtics extended their winning streak to seven games.

Irving finished with 38 points and seven assists. Marcus Morris added 27 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which played without Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown – its Nos. 4-6 leading scorers.

Wall returned for the Wizards after missing a game with an aching left heel and finished with 34 points with 13 assists. But his seven points in OT weren’t enough to keep pace with fellow All-Star Irving.

Bradley Beal and Jeff Green each added 22 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 20 for Washington.

PACERS 113, BUCKS 97

In Indinapolis, Thaddeus Young had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Myles Turner added 23 points to lead Indiana to its fifth straight win.

Indiana pulled within a half-game of the Central Division-leading Bucks.

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 15 to lead Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a season-low 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dealt out seven assists after missing Monday’s game at Cleveland with a sore neck.

