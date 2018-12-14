Catching up with…Jay Manalo

SHOWBIZ denizens are almost always a cautious bunch particularly when discussing personal affairs.

Then again, there are times they are only too willing to open up, answering even the most inane of queries in the name of fun.

That’s exactly what actor Jay Manalo allowed us recently.

Here’s an excerpt:

You have 12 children with 6 different women. Still planning to add on that?

“Babae? Wala na, stop na tayo doon. Nag-stick na ako sa wife ko.”

No. I meant children.

“Ah wala na, pina-ligate ko na si kumander.”

Is it hard for you finan­cially speaking?

“Ayos lang. Actually, may tatlo ako na naka-graduate na.”

And you’re a grandfather already. How does it feel to be lolo at 45 years old?

“Wala. Parang tatay lang din.”

And what do they call you?

“Sana ‘wag lolo…’”

You used to strip buck na­ked in films like it was noth­ing. Are you still willing to do it at this point?

“Puwede pa rin naman. Kung kinakailangan sa role, e. Pero siguro kailangan ko lang mag-gym.”

How far would you actually go?

“Walang frontal (nudity). Likuran puwede!”

