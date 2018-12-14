Karylle targets Indonesia

JUST A THOUGHT: Happiness is pret­ty simple: someone to love, something to do, something to look forward to. – Rita Mae Brown

* * *

IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME: Top of mind, Karylle makes it clear.

“I’m not a jazz artist,’’ she explains.

She tells us this while we, the media, listen to her bouncy new single, “It’s Christmas Time” one early breakfast time recently. The song is bursting with that jazzy, snazzy vibe, the type straight out of Harry Connick.

Well, call it pop-jazzy. This, from Ka­rylle’s co-singer and music col­laborator, Calvin Jeremy, 27 and Indonesian.

Karylle and Calvin co-wrote the song via long dis­tance, recorded separately in Jakarta and Manila. Calvin, a famous actor-singer back home, flew to Manila recently to promote the new song on a few TV shows.

Karylle says what they put on the table is the familiar sound of Christmas. Call it old school, retro, or whatever. It’s that recurring, moving, vibrant sound that gets you in the mood for celebrating every Christmas.

* * *

STAR IN INDONESIA: Karylle is well known in Indonesia, where she has a sizeable following. It all started when she acted opposite Christian Bautista in “The Kitchen Musical,” which ran for a few seasons in Jakarta.

Calvin met Karylle through a sister of his, who studied here, in De La Salle.

“It’s Christmas Time” is co-written by Alvin Cornista and released by Atbic Records, distrib­uted worldwide by Warner Music Indonesia.

* * *

CHEERS: Launched recently by the National Commission on Culture and the Arts is a set of commemorative stamps that pay homage to great Filipino artists as the nation marks their 100th birth an­niversary. Featured are Lucresia Kasi­lag, Jose Maceda, Cesar Legaspi, Nick Joaquin, Leonor Orosa Goquingco, Daisy Hontiveros-Avellana, Wil­frido Ma. Guerrero.

* * *

GOOD NEWS: Atom Araullo tailed barrio doctor, Lionel Pe­ters (UP-PGH), his featured star in Doktor de Motor, a docu aired on I-Witness last Dec. 9 on GMA. Highly commendable are doctors like Lionel Peters who devote their time serving rural folk in far-flung communi­ties, such as this one in Aguta­ya, Palawan.

