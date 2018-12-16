PAL opens Antique-Clark route

Antique welcomed its first commercial flight with the arrival of the inaugural Philippine Airlines flight from Clark to San Jose de Buenavista, the provincial capital, yesterday.

Antique is the latest domestic destination added to the award-winning flag carrier’s extensive domestic network. The new twice weekly PAL service between Clark and Antique is operated with brand-new 86-seat Bombardier Next Generation Q400 aircraft.

Government officials led by Sen. Loren B. Legarda, Antique Gov. Rhodora Cadiao, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu gathered for a festive ceremony at the Evelio B. Javier Airport to launch the inaugural PAL service.

Also witnessing the historic flight were Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Capt. Jim Sydiongco, DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, and mayors and councilors from Antique’s 18 municipalities.

“This new route empowers Antiqueños to fly straight to the heart of Central Luzon,” said PAL Vice President for Corporate Communications Josen Perez de Tagle during the send-off ceremony in Antique. “More convenient air access helps keep the economy humming in Antique.”

Sydiongco welcomed the pioneer route: “With PAL flights coming to Antique, more Antiqueños would be able to fly home more often and experience the efficiency of air travel. We witness another milestone for Philippine aviation.”

PR2205 leaves Clark at 6 a.m. every Sunday and Tuesday, arriving in San Jose de Buenavista at 7:20 a.m. The return flight, PR2206, departs Antique 20 minutes later at 7:40 a.m., arriving in Clark at 9 a.m.

