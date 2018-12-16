Scout Rangers overrun CPP anniversary sites

Two hideouts being prepared as venues for the Communist Party of the Philippines’ 50th anniversary celebration next week in north central Mindanao were seized by the Army Scout Rangers after a series of encounters with the New People’s Army on Dec. 12 and 13.

In a statement, the Army 403rd Infantry Brigade disclosed that the lairs are located in an uninhabited mountainous area that bounds Bukidnon and Agusan del Sur.

On Dec.12, Scout Rangers encountered around 40 fully-armed CPP-NPA fighters working on a 20 x 300 meters hideout which can accommodate around 120 persons for a gathering or ceremonial area.

The 403rd IB said its makeshift facilities strongly indicate that it is being prepared as a venue for a huge gathering. The makeshift facilities have a multi-purpose hall, two kitchens, and one water reservoir.

During the search in the CPP-NPA hideout, the Rangers recovered one cellular phone, one generator set, electrical wires, and several personal belongings.

On Dec. 13, the Rangers encountered the same NPA fighters a few kilometers from the first gunfight.

A bigger NPA hideout with an approximate dimension of 40 x 200 meters was discovered and seized by the Rangers.

The hideout is configured as billeting area for approximately 100 persons with huts and improvised beds. The troops also seized a rifle grenade, ten 10 rounds of caliber .22 ammunition, two rounds of caliber 5.56 mm, 150 rounds machinegun ammo, electrical wires, explosive detonating cords, blasting caps, one explosive switch, medical kits, backpacks with personal belongings, and CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front documents.

The hideouts were pinpointed by the Rangers after six days of hiking and based on the revelations of NPA rebels who have surrendered recently.

These former NPA rebels further revealed that food and other non-food items were brought to these areas probably in preparation for the CPP anniversary.

Col. Edgardo de Leon, commander of the 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade, commended the Rangers for their accomplishment as it denied CPP founder Joma Sison’s claim that the Armed Forces cannot prevent their anniversary celebration.

