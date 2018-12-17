Lady solons hail Gray

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Women lawmakers on Monday hailed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, saying that she is “a testament to the faith and resiliency of the Filipino spirit” and would serve as an envoy for peace, love, and compassion in the international community.

Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie Kittilstvedt-Romualdez, a former Binibining Pilipinas International 1996, said the 24-year old Gray deserves the crown.

“Your victory is a testament to the faith and resiliency of the Filipino spirit,” she said. “The resounding triumph of Gray demonstrates to the world the hard work, courage, and strength of Filipinos as trademarks in winning the battle. Congratulations on your well-deserved success,” she said.

Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto and Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman also extended their felicitations to Gray, the fourth Filipino who was crowned as Miss Universe, next to Pia Wurtzbach, Margie Moran, and Gloria Diaz.

Vilma said Gray is the “definitely the pride of the Filipino people.”

“She is truly an inspiration of unity and hope for our country. We are all proud of her. Magaling!” she said.

Roman said Gray “has brought immense pride and honor to the Filipinos all over the world not only with her beauty but also with her intelligence, integrity, and her heart for the poor.”

“She would make a great ambassador for peace, love, and compassion in the international community,” she added.

Bagong Henerasyon partylist Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy, chairperson of the House Committee on Women and Gender Equality, said, “Nadagdagan tayo ng matibay, maganda, at maimpluwensiyang kapanalig na magsusulong ng mga karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kabataan, ng bagong henerasyon.” (Charissa L. Atienza)

Related

comments