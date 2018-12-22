At NLEX, Poy Erram hopes to realize dream

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Waylon Galvez

NLEX new recruit Poy Erram believes he has found the team that will enable him to compete for a championship after attending its training session.



Formerly with Blackwater, which shipped him to NLEX in exchange for Paul Desiderio and Abu Tratter, the 6-8 Erram feels his new squad has the right blend.

“We have experienced players here and very good young players,” Erram, who averaged nearly 12 points and 11 rebounds with two shot blocks per game the previous conference, said in Filipino.

“I hope I fit in because we have a good team that can really contend for a championship every year, every conference. It’s just a matter of finding the right mix,” added Erram.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle is joining NLEX’s veteran frontline that has Asi Taulava and JR Quinahan with Mike Miranda and Raul Soyud, as well as grizzled guards in Larry Fonacier and Cyrus Baguio.

The team also has youth on its side with versatile shooting guards Kevin Alas and Kiefer Ravena, who NLEX hopes to have this season after he serves his suspension from FIBA.

Erram also points to head coach Yeng Guiao as another factor.

Guiao handpicked Erram to join the national team that competed in the Jakarta Asian Games and the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

While he has already been exposed to Guiao’s system, Erram believes there is still more to learn from the volcanic-tempered mentor.

“At least I know some of the plays, the defensive setup. But it’s still a long was to really understand the system of coach Yeng. The veterans, the coaches, they’re all helping me,” said Erram.

Related

comments