Parks wants 3-year deal with Elite

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

Ray Parks Jr. seeks to negotiate a three-year maximum contract with Blackwater a day after the team’s top brass offered a shorter deal that will last for only two seasons.

His agent Charlie Dy said he and Parks plan to sit down with Blackwater management at the conclusion of the holiday hoopla in hopes of getting a maximum deal compared to the one bared by team owner Dioceldo Sy on Thursday.

An ESPN5 report said that Sy and the Elite have offered Parks a two-year contract worth P200,000 a month on the first year and P250,000 a month on the second.

The pay scale seems to be a reflection of the PBA’s impending plan to increase the monthly salary of rookies effective next season.

“We’re expecting a three-year contract which is the max years allowed,” Dy told the Bulletin hours before Parks was scheduled to play for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in an ASEAN Basketball League match against the Formosa Dreamers in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Dy also serves as team owner of Alab where Parks helped the Philippine squad win last season’s ABL crown.

Parks has made it known that he will finish his ABL commitments with Alab before jumping ship to the pro ranks as early as the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Blackwater had signed Parks to a tender offer on Thursday in perhaps an assurance that it has no interest in trading the former National University star.

Reports swirled earlier in the week that Parks will be dealt to Meralco in a three-way trade that also involved TNT KaTropa, but Dy was quick to deny the report.

No. 1 overall selection CJ Perez had already signed a three-year max deal with Columbian Dyip while third pick Robert Bolick agreed on a two-year contract with NorthPort.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine inked three-year deals on first round picks Javee Mocon and J-Jay Alejandro with three-year deals even as Meralco signed fifth overall selection Trevis Jackson to a two-year contract and second-rounder Bong Quinto to a one-year pact.

Related

comments