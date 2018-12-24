Parks to honor contract with Alab

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Waylon Galvez

A case of what’s good for the goose is good for the gander seems to be emerging between the PBA and Alab Pilipinas, with No. 2 pick Bobby Ray Parks Jr right in the middle.



Alab co-owner Charlie Dy, who also represents the son of the late many-time PBA Best Import Bobby Parks, said the leniency accorded San Miguel Beer’s Christian Standhardinger last season must also be be applied to the younger Parks.

Blackwater drafted Parks with the No. 2 pick last week, but Dy said the player will not be setting foot on the PBA as a pro just yet until he finishes his contract with SMC-Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League.

“I don’t know why reports are coming out that he’ll play, but Ray will finish his contract with Alab, that’s what he wants,” said Dy, who cited the case of Standhardinger who was selected No. 1 overall by SMB but was allowed to complete commitment with Hong Kong Eastern in the ABL.

Standhardinger joined the Beermen in the middle of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Parks is hoping to lead Alab to back-to-back championships, and he helped the team to a 3-0 start in the ongoing season with imports Renaldo Balkman and PJ Ramos.

“They allowed Standhardinger last year to finish his stint in the ABL, so why can’t they allow Ray to finish his stint with Alab Pilipinas – a club team representing the Philippines,” Dy said.

According to Dy, there is no official communication from the PBA ordering Parks to leave Alab and start training with the Blackwater Elite.

Dy added that what they signed a few days ago with the Elite is a tender offer, which ensures Blackwater keeps the right to the player.

Dy said Blackwater official Siliman Sy – brother of team owner Dioceldo Sy – had reached out to them last Saturday to offer a maximum deal of three years.

The said package would pay Parks a monthly salary of P150,000 on the first year, P225,000 on the second year, and P420,000 – the maximum salary of PBA players – on the third year.

“My reply is ‘Ray is under contract and will finish his stint with Alab,’” said Dy, who disavowed knowledge of reports Parks will eventually be shipped to the Meralco Bolts in a three-team deal with TNT KaTropa.

Related

comments