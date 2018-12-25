Lady Maroons aim high

by Kristel Satumbaga

University of the Philippines (UP) hopes to share the stellar billing with traditional powers when the UAAP women’s volleyball season starts in February next year.



That’s because the Lady Maroons reigned supreme in the country’s premier volleyball leagues – the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference and the Philippine Superliga Collegiate Grand Slam.

Their title wins were testaments to their improved plays and new-found confidence.

But UP coach Godfrey Okumu refused to buy the idea of being the team to beat.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure for us now, so we’re just hoping for the best,” said Okumu, adding that the UAAP will be a different ballgame.

“That’s why I don’t wanna judge ourselves before playing everybody else,” said Okumu. “We wouldn’t like to play so well in the offseason and then not perform well in the UAAP, so it’s going to be a tight situation for us.”

Still, Okumu hopes to get the best from his players, especially Tots Carlos who appeared to have fully recovered from an injury.

The high-leaping Carlos was adjudged the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam Most Valuable Player.

