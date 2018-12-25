Ravena, Valdez lauded by BVR for Marawi help

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) officials have expressed their profound thanks to celebrity couple – PBA star Kiefer Ravena and volleyball icon Alyssa Valdez – for gracing the recent Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour December Open 2018: A Christmas Rally festivities at the Sands SM By The Bay.



Even Valdez marveled at the talent of her longtime boyfriend who showed great timing – not to mention awesome leaping ability.

“One for the books! So proud of you @kieferravena!,” said Valdez on her Twitter account after the two bested Charo Soriano and John Vic de Guzman, 23-21, in the celebrity match.

Soriano, one of the prime movers of the event, said proceeds of the event will go to Mindanao State University-Marawi College of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Academy.

“With the help of all those who supported, the CSPEAR Sports Academy of MSU-Marawi will be able to teach more and more kids so that these children’s lives will be filled with laughter instead of anger, love instead of hate, and hope instead of fear. That, for me, is the true value of sports,” she added.

“It’s been an honor being able to play the game that we love and at the same time being able to help our young brothers and sisters in Marawi,” said Soriano, who won two BVR legs this year with Bea Tan.

Related

comments