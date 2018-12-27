Will Romeo attend SMB’s practice today?

By Waylon Galvez

The San Miguel Beermen resume their practice session today but will Terrence Romeo join the team?

The ace shooting guard didn’t take part in team practice since his trade from Talk ’N Text to San Miguel was given a green light by the Commissioner’s office last week.

San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said Romeo initially mentioned that he would start training on Jan. 3.

“Terrence said he’ll start his training with the team on January, but I texted all players that if they’re in Metro Manila, to come to practice so we can start preparing for the Philippine Cup,” said Austria, who will conduct a four-day training until Sunday before giving his players another four-day rest for the New Year celebrations.

Romeo has already met San Miguel Corporation Chief Operating Officer and President Ramon S. Ang following the deal which was set by SMC sports chief Alfrancis Chua and SMB governor Robert Non.

The reigning four-time Philippine Cup champion SMB obtained the controversial player in a stunning trade initiated by TNT KaTropa two weeks ago, making SMB even more formidable for another run in the all-Filipino conference that starts Jan. 13 next year.

The team holds practice at Acropolis gym in Quezon City.

San Miguel got the services of Romeo in exchange for reserves David Semerad and Brian Heruela plus a first round pick in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, and Austria said he is excited with little pressure to handle a talent like the PBA’s former three-time scoring champion.

