Busy year for Superliga

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine Superliga gears up for another busy year in its continuous bid to strengthen volleyball in the country.

The club league, which will turn six years in 2019, fires off with its traditional Fan’s Day that includes exhibition matches, volleyball clinics and out-of-town activities between Jan. 19 to 30.

This will usher the Grand Prix conference slated on Feb. 9, where foreign players are expected to add more thrill and action to the games among eight member squads.

The league will then give way to the country’s participation in the Asian Women’s Club Championship from April 20 to 28 in China and the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup from May 23 to 26.

Some of the league’s players are also set to comprise the team that will participate in the 20th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8 in Korea.

The league’s Invitational Conference takes centerstage from Oct. 5 to Nov. 16 where regional, collegiate and other club teams vie for the title before closing out the season with the Southeast Asian Games the country is hosting and another beach volleyball event in December.

