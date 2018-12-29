PBA: Pringle is new scoring champ

Stanley Pringle emerged as the new scoring champion of the recently concluded 43rd season of the PBA.

The prolific NorthPort playmaker averaged 21.0 points to beat four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo for the league’s scoring title. The San Miguel big man finished a close second with a 20.6 average.

Pringle thus ended the three-year reign of former teammate Terrence Romeo as scoring leader, with the TnT Katropa guard failing to even land in the Top 20.

Others who made the scoring list were Matthew Wright of Phoenix at third (17.6 ppg.) followed by Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra (16.4 ppg), and Sean Anthony of NorthPort (16.3 ppg).

The 31-year-old Pringle, who currently leads Fajardo in the statistical race for the season’s MVP award, is also tops in most minutes played with an average of 38.9 per game and 3-point field goals made with 3.0 per outing.

But his 3.2 turnovers every game is also the highest in the league for the season.

Fajardo, meanwhile, re-asserted his presence in the middle by leading the rebounding department with 12.3 per game.

Alaska’s Chris Banchero was the top assist man with a 5.0 average, while the do-it-all Anthony led in steals with an average of 2.0 every game.

Showcasing his emergence as one of the top big men in the PBA today, Poy Erram, formerly with Blackwater, was the ‘King of Swats’ with 1.9 blocks per ballgame.

Behind his 40 percent shooting, Meralco guard Baser Amer was the most accurate from three-point range, while Alaska’s JVee Casio was the most efficient from the free throw line with a high 92.4 percent shooting.

Among rookies, Kiefer Ravena still emerged the best in terms of scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game despite being limited to just 24 games.

At second was San Miguel big man Christian Standhardinger (16.07 ppg), Jason Perkins (Phoenix) came at third (12.1 ppg), Paul Zamar (Blackwater) at fourth (10.2), while Alaska’s Jeron Teng (7.1) occupies fifth spot.

