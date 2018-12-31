Kiyomi braces for 3 tourneys in Europe

By Nick Giongco

The Philippine Judo Federation (PJF) is moving heaven and earth to arm Japanese-Filipino Kiyomi Watanabe in preparation for her inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PJF president Dave Carter told the Bulletin on Monday that Watanabe, who settled for silver in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, is up to her neck in training since she is set to compete in three major tournaments in Europe in February.

First on tap is the Paris Grand Slam in early-February, followed by the Oberwart European Championships in Austria and the Dusseldorf Grand Slam in Germany in the following weeks.

These events offer points needed for qualification to the Tokyo Games and Watanabe wants to make the most out of her participation, The PJF said.

“We continue to prepare Kiyomi for the Olympics in 2020,” said Carter, who believes the 22-year-old Cebu-born athlete “will qualify.”

Also part of the buildup is the 2019 Southeast Asian Games the country is hosting towards the end of next year.

Carter feels Watanabe and at least two others will strike gold in the SEAG.

There are a few Fil-Japanese on the PJF’s roster but Watanabe is the most accomplished.

Aside from the Asian Games silver, Watanabe also boasts of a silver in the 2017 European Women Championships in Austria and a bronze in the International Judo Federation World Tour also in 2017 in Paris.

Watanabe also won gold medals in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 SEAGs.

