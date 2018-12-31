MCC open set Jan. 26

The Metropolitan Chess Club (MCC) will hold a standard open tournament on Jan. 26-27 at the Starmall Edsa Shaw in Mandaluyong City.

The two-day event will apply the seven-round Swiss System using the time control of 40 minutes plus 20 seconds increment.

At stake is a total pot of R25,000 with the champion pocketing the top prize of R5,000. Cash prizes will be distributed to the top 10 finishers.

A consolation prize of R1,000 will be awarded to the best performers of the following categories: Top Senior (50 over); Top High School; Top Lady; and Top Kiddies in the 8-Under; 10-Under; and 12-Under.

Registration fee is R550 including NCFP membership for those who joined the 2018 MCC event; R400 for NCFP member and R600 for new participants. Free entry fee for grandmasters.

Interested parties are advised to register online. Visit website mccchess.com and click how to enroll and scroll down to online registration. Registration ends on Jan. 23.

