PBA media day set

The Philippine Basketball Association holds a special media day apart from its annual press conference ahead of the opening of PBA Season 44 on Jan. 13 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.



The league launches the coming season in the annual gab on Jan. 8 at Conrad Hotel in Pasay City then mounts the media availability event on Jan. 10 over at the Solaire Tent.

“The commissioner and members of the PBA management committee as well as coaches and the key players of all 12 teams will be there to answer the queries of the sports media,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

“PBA personalities will be made available for photo shoots, on-cam TV interviews, live or taped radio interviews or interviews on whatever media form. We will give this opportunities for our media friends to convey talks, messages, greetings to the fans,” Marcial added.

On the annual press conference, the PBA is to hand out the official lineups of the 12 competing teams and the conducts of the three conferences in the coming season.

The commissioner and 12 PBA governors, headed by league chairman Ricky Vargas, will also be available for a question-and-answer session.

The coaches and the players can be scrutinized deeper on the media day.

“It’s the first time that the PBA conducts this event, and we hope this could be of help to our media friends and partners on their stories and shows,” said Marcial.

