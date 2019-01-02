2 ‘basag-kotse’ men killed in QC shootout

TWO unidentified men believed to be members of “basag-kotse” gang were killed in a shootout with police shortly after stealing gadgets inside a parked car in Quezon City past midnight Wednesday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) investigators described the slain suspects as in their early 40s and with tattoos on different parts of their bodies.

Prior to the encounter, the Fairview Police Station (PS-5) received information about the presence of two motorcycle-riding men allegedly behind a “basag-kotse” incident on Fairlane Street in Barangay Greater Fairview past 12 a.m.

According to complainant Joe Pajanustan, the suspects smashed the glass window of his maroon Nissan Sentra and took his belongings.

The victim said he was he was about to approach his car when one of the suspects pointed a gun at him before escaping with their getaway motorcycle towards Dahlia Street.

Pajanustan immediately reported the incident to authorities who relayed it to duty personnel in the area.

Meanwhile, members of the station drug enforcement unit were conducting a drug sting on Lilac Street when they spotted two motorcycle-riding men that matched the descriptions provided by the victim.

The team tried to flag down the suspects, but the duo sped off which resulted in a brief chase.

When cornered at M. Gabriel Compound, the suspects fired shots at the lawmen.

The cops retaliated, killing the suspects on the spot.

Police seized from the two men two .38-calbier revolvers, six sachets of suspected shabu, and their getaway Suzuki smash motorbike without plate number.

Also recovered from the suspects were the stolen laptop and tablet amounting to P45,000. (Alexandria San Juan)

