Andrada Cup starts today

The country’s finest age-groupers take centerstage starting today as the 30th Andrada Cup Tennis Championships kicks off at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.



More than a hundred local players will vie for titles in different age brackets: 8- and 10-under unisex, 12-under boys and girls, 14-under boys and girls, 16-under boys and girls, and the centerpiece 18-under boys and girls.

Former Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) president Salvador Andrada is behind the longest-running grassroots tennis event in the country aimed at providing platforms to aspiring national team members.

Jude Hidalgo and Ma. Patricia Lim are expected to live up to their billing as they banner the field after triumphing in the 18-under boys and girls divisions last year.

