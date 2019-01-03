Int’l filmfest winners

1 SHARES Share Tweet

WINNERS ALL – For Highspeed, contributor Mel Caparas tracks down Filipino actors who won awards in international film festivals.

Here they are:

Allen Dizon – Best Actor, “Bomba” – 16th Dhaka IFF; Best Actor, “Sekyu” – 8th IFF Manhattan.

Ian Veneracion – Best Actor, “Ilawod” – 38th Fantasporto IFF, Portugal.

Ryza Cenon – Best Performer, “Mr. & Mrs. Cruz” –2018 Osaka Asian FF.

Odette Khan – Best Supporting Actress, “Echorsis” – Five Continents IFF, Venezuela.

Christian Bables – Best Actor, “Signal Rock” – 5th Hanoi IFF.

Andi Eigenmann – Best Actress, “Maid in London” – 8th IFF Manhattan.

Laila Ulao – Best Actress, “Women of the Weeping River” – 1st ASEAN-China FF.

Timothy Castillo – Best Actor, “Neomanila” – 34th Los Angeles Asian Pacific FF.

Carlos Dala – Best Actor, “1-2-3” – North Virginia Int’l. Film & Music Festival.

* * *

FLASHBACK – In the ‘50s and ‘60s, actors coveted the Golden Harvest trophies given yearly at the Asian Film Festival.

The winners included Rogelio dela Rosa, (“Higit sa Lahat”), Charito Solis (“Dahil sa Isang Bulaklak”), Ric Rodrigo (“Igorota”), Bobby Vasquez (“Ako ang Maysala”), Efren Reyes (“Ifugao”), Rebecca del Rio (“Malvarosa”), Leroy Salvador (“Biyaya ng Lupa.”)

Best directors were Gerry de Leon (“Ifugao”) and Gregorio Fernandez (“Higit sa Lahat”).

Bert Avellana’s “Anak Dalita” was best picture. No other awards were given “Anak Dalita” as cast and staff were deemed “ad hoc” winners.

In the ‘70s, Rosanna Ortiz won for “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara” and Charo Santos for “Itim.”

For one reason or the other, the Asian filmfest was scrapped in the late ‘70s.

Related

comments