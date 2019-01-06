Lessons from Magi

4 SHARES Share Tweet

A STORY is told about a Franciscan, a Jesuit, and an SVD who paid hom­age to the Christ Child in Bethlehem. The Franciscan was interested in the manger to serve as reminder of the poverty and simplicity their Order professed.

* * *

The Jesuit was more interested to have Jesus enrolled at the Ateneo. But learning of the Jesuit’s intention, Mary whispered to Joseph, “Can we afford their tuition?”

When they looked around for the SVD, he was nowhere to be found. They dis­covered later that he ran after the 3 Kings–soliciting donations for the mission!

* * *

Today we celebrate the feast of the Magi or Epiphany. It is called “epiphany” because Jesus revealed himself not only to the Jews, the Chosen People, but also to pagan visitors. Epiphany — from the Greek term “epiphanein” – means “to manifest.”

* * *

The gospel teaches that Christ’s salva­tion is UNIVERSAL, that is, he came not only to save the Chosen People (Jews) but to all, whether Christian or non-Christian, Muslims, Buddhists or atheists. Hence, the teaching of certain church denomination­s that they – and only they – will be saved contradicts the message of the Bible, par­ticularly today’s Epiphany event.

* * *

Another thing to correct is the miscon­ception that the mysterious personages that came to pay homage to the Christ Child were kings as popularly known.

Matthew, the only evangelist who re­counts the episode, wrote: “When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea…behold, MAGI came from the East to Jerusalem…” (Mt 2,2).

“Magi” were wise men or enlightened astrologers, not the manghuhula or for­tune tellers we know today.

* * *

What messages can we learn from the Magi episode? According to Matthew, the wise men searched for the new-born Child. Searching requires courage and perseverance.

* * *

It takes a strong conviction to be faithful to one’s religious principles and persever­ing moral integrity. This recalls the much-publicized honest taxi driver Emilio Advin­cula who was a poor man, struggling to support his wife and children. Just that auspicious morning in January 1996, he had been worrying about how to repay a debt to his brother-in-law.

* * *

When he saw the bag left behind by a balikbayan woman on the passenger seat, he never dared open it, remember­ing what his mother had often told him as a boy: “No matter what, never take anything that’s not yours.”

* * *

The bag contained some P2 million worth in cash and jewelry. Some people called Advincula “tanga” (fool) for return­ing the cash and valuables.

But he stuck to his moral conviction, re­membering his mother’s advice. For this, he was rewarded with a car – although delayed for two years – as part of the re­wards for his heroic honesty.

* * *

A study conducted by Reader’s Digest called the “wallet test” reveals that fam­ily upbringing and religion play in setting moral standards.

* * *

In married life, it also takes moral cour­age and perseverance to remain a faithful husband or wife in a milieu where infidelity and broken marriages abound.

* * *

Let’s imitate the fidelity and persistence of the Magi and the honest Emilio Advin­cula. To paraphrase the Lord’s teaching: “He who perseveres to the end in faith and integrity will receive the crown of Eternal Life.”

* * *

GIVE LOVE. In this season of Christ­mas, let’s reach out to our less fortunate sick, like five-year-old Genesis Alison Llira, suffering from leukemia, Dante Cabansag, renal failure patient, M. Ma­ranga, J. Lopez, R. Cayunda who have pulmonary ailments.

* * *

GOD BLESS – the following latest do­nors: ANITA SANTOS, JO VALENCIA, GERRY “MR. FREEZE” SANTOS.

Others who wish to help may e-mail me at: belsvd@gmail.com.

* * *

FAMILY TV MASS – aired on IBC 13 (channel 15 cable) at 7-8 a.m. every Sunday and on international GMA Pinoy TV. Sponsor: NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE DIVINE MERCY, MARILAO, BULACAN. Mass celebrant: BISHOP DEOGRACIAS INIGUEZ, DD.

The FAMILY that prays together stays together.

Related

comments