Yeng excited with Erram acquisition, Alas return

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

A palpable sense of excitement is in the air at NLEX camp with the recruitment of Poy Erram and the return of Kevin Alas from injury.

And NLEX coach Yeng Guiao can’t wait for the opening of the 44th PBA season starting with the Philippine Cup on Sunday to see them play with the rest of the Road Warriors whose initial goal is to reach the Final Four.

“Erram is a good pick up for us,” said Guiao in Filipino. “Even before the trade, I know that his style of play fits our system. Because he played for me (Gilas Pilipinas) he didn’t have a problem adjusting to the system, and we didn’t have a problem too with him coming in.”

The team got the services of the 6-foot-8 Erram in a three-team trade, while Alas is rejoining the team after recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

“As for Kevin, he’s back and it’s big for us. When you see him in practice, you can’t help but think of the eight months he’s been out, and it was very unfortunate for us that he wasn’t there during our campaign (last season).”

“So the two, Kevin and Poy, they’re very good additions for us going to the Philippine Cup. As for the rookies, they are project players, who can really help us moving forward,” said Guiao, whose team lost Alex Mallari and Dave Marcelo in a trade for the No. 4 rookie pick of Phoenix Fuel on the last PBA Rookie Draft.

NLEX used the fourth overall pick by selecting Paul Desiderio, but together with its own No. 7 pick Abu Tratter, the pair were shipped to Blackwater for the services of Erram – a franchise player of the Elite.

Aside from the two, NLEX has signed three rookies in Kris Porter, Paul Varilla and Kyles Lao, although Guiao said only the 6-foot-7 Porter is likely to be included to the final roster in the all-Filipino conference.

“We need him since we lost Mike Miranda (in the three-team trade). He’s not an impact player, but I think we can develop him to be part of the frontline rotation,” said Guiao.

Related

comments