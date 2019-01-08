2 dead in Valenzuela road crash

3 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO men riding a motorcycle died after they were hit by a bus along MacArthur Highway in Dalandanan, Valenzuela City, Tuesday midnight.

Police identified one of the victims as Jhon Alvin Goyal, 22, of Sitio Pangolo, Taytay, Rizal.

The driver of the bus, Silverio Mejias, 47, of Estraño Street, Meycauyan, Bulacan, was arrested by police.

Police have yet to identify the other victim.

Investigation showed that the victims were traversing MacArthur Highway heading to Monumento when the bus coming from the opposite direction suddenly swerved to the left, hitting and dragging the motorcycle until it crashed on a parking lot.

The unidentified motorcycle back rider died on the spot while Goyal was declared dead on arrival at Valenzuela Medical Center at about 1:40 a.m.

The suspect will be charged with two counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, according to probers. (Minka Tiangco)

Related

comments