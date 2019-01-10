Ano’ng sign mo?

HOW do you start the New Year right? Is it by collecting all things round and bright, and presenting them on your dining table? Is it by wearing clothes that have polka dots on them? Is it by serving sticky food to mark close bonds or associations?

The science of astrology has become so wide and encompassing that it has impacted heavily on human behavior. That is, if we are to believe feng shui experts and other practitioners of ancient folk belief.

Spotted this new book that describes the character of each astrological sign on its cover. Read on and find out if you fit in. This is a good, if also fun way to start the New Year.

Are you any of these?

Aries: Focused

Taurus: Patient

Gemini: Curious

Cancer: Caring

Leo: Charismatic

Virgo: Practical

Libra: Diplomatic

Scorpio: Mysterious

Sagittarius: Optimistic

Capricorn: Courageous

Aquarius: Progressive

Pisces: Mystical

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): If you get the feeling you’ve experienced an event before in real life, call it déjà vu. If you feel like you’ve previously experienced an event in a dream instead, there’s a different term for it: déjà rêve.

The world’s largest pearl was discovered by a Filipino diver in the Palawan Sea in 1934. Known as the “Pearl of Lao Tzu,” or “Pearl of Allah,” the gem weighs 14 pounds (6.35 kg) and measures 9.5 inches (24 cm) long and 5.5 inches (.4 cm) in diameter. It has a value of over US$40 million. It is believed to be 600 years old.

Most diamonds are at least 3 billion years old.

