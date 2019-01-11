P5-M marijuana found in Subic house; Briton, Pinay wife held

SUBIC TOWN, ZAMBALES – Members of the Zambales Provincial Police Office (ZPPO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 (PDEA 3) seized marijuana plants worth P5 million in a house at the Magdalena Homes subdivision in this town early Friday morning.

Police identified the custodians of the plants as 42-year-old British Simon Stuart Mclaren Watson and his 28-year-old live-in Filipina partner Rizza Fernandez.

ZPPO director Senior Superintendent Felix Astrero Verbo Jr. said there were around 70 pots of Kush worth P5 million found inside the house.

Kush is a strain of Cannabis indica

Fernandez said that they maintain the plants for personal use since Watson has an asthma problem and suffered a spine injury two years ago. She denied using the plant.

Mayor Jay Khonghun lauded the operation and expressed hope that the municipality of Subic will reach a drug-free status in the next few years. (Jonas Reyes)

