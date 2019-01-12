Set to inspire

2 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST A THOUGHT: It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err. – Mohandas K. Gandhi

* * *

INSPIRING MOVIE: Someday, if ever a movie is to be made on his life story, Gen. Ronald “Bato’’ de la Rosa says he wants it told simply to inspire dreamers.

Born to a poor family in Bato, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, the police general with that rock-solid body says he had always dreamt to become a police officer even as a child.

“Wala akong ibang pangarap noon pa man,’’ he told media during a recent lunch.

He wants his story told to stress a point, that one may be born poor, but through sheer hard work and dreaming, one can reach for his star. Which Gen. Bato did.

The general may be portrayed in media, especially TV, as an ass-kicking loudmouth, someone to be feared.

In person, and especially at home, according to his close-in aides, he is as cool as any. He likes to joke that he’s afraid of only one person, and that’s his wife, Grace, his one and only. He calls her commander. They have been married 29 years, blessed with three children.

A movie based on his life can only have one leading lady, or else, he says, his wife shall fire him. The wife’s favorite actress is Sharon Cuneta. The general’s favorite, is Robin Padilla, who has become a friend.

With those top choices on the home front, go figure the movie’s casting.

If he becomes senator, Bato wants to impose death penalty on big-time drug lords.

* * *

CHEERS: Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano play university scholars in a new Star Cinema film currently being directed by Antoinette Jadaone. The new rom-com is set around University of the Philippines.

Related

comments