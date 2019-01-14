PSI issues clarification

By Waylon Galvez

Filipino swimmers will soon vie for slots in the national team that will compete in the Southeast Asian Games which the country will be hosting late this year.

But only organization recognized by FINA, or the International Swimming Federation, can conduct tryouts and select members of the Philippine Team.

Officers of the Philippine Swimming Inc. reiterated this Sunday as it formally informed the PSI general membership through a ‘memorandum’.

PSI is also recognized by the Asian Swimming Federation (AASF).

“Participation in the Southeast Asian Games swimming competition can only be achieved under the auspices of the PSI, AASF and Fina,” said the memorandum.

The group conducted an election last Feb. 17, 2018 and Lani Velasco was elected president together other officers and board of trustees.

The memorandum likewise pointed out that the election were ratified by 67 out of the 87 clubs from all over the country during its general membership meeting last Dec. 7, 2018.

Both FINA, through its president Dr. Julio Maglione and executive director Cornel Marculescu, as well as AASF secretary general Taha Al-Kishry, recognized the PSI election of Velasco as president.

Philippine Olympic Committee membership committee chair Robert Bachmann likewise validated the PSI election. The local Olympic body, in its executive board resolution, recently lifted its suspension in the swim association.

