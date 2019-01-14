Triathlon in Capiz

The emerging economic and tourism hub of Roxas City will host the Capiz TriAksyon leg of the 2019 National Age-Group Triathlon (NAGT) season on April 13-14.



The event has a Standard Distance (1.5 Km swim – 40 Km bike – 10 Km run) course for the seasoned triathletes as well as relay participants.

There is also a Sprint Distance (750 M swim – 20 Km bike – 5 Km run) course for those who want a lighter challenge and for Junior Elite participants.

At the same time, there will be Super TriKids (STK) contests for youths aged 6-below (50 M swim – 300 M bike – 50 M run), 7-8 years-old (50 M swim – 500 M bike – 100 M run), 9-10 years-old (100 M swim – 1 Km bike – 150 M run) and 11-12 years-old (150 M swim – 2 Km bike – 150 M run). Participants aged 13-15 will engage in a Super Sprint race of 400 M swim – 14 Km bike and 3 Km run.

Cash prizes will be at stake in the event sponsored by the Province of Capiz and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Capiz (PCCI-Capiz).

Registration for the event sanctioned by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) is ongoing.

For inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to send email to capiztriaksyon@gmail.com and visit https://www.capiztriaksyon.com.

