2 drug suspects killed in shootout

TWO drug suspects were killed while their cohort eluded arrest during a buy-bust operation in Bagong Silang, Caloocan City, Monday.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Bert” and “Nad,” both about 35 to 40 years old and clad in black shirts and shorts.

Their cohort, identified by police as “Boy Negro,” managed to flee.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by members of the Caloocan City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit on Phase 8A Road in Barangay 176 at about 12:45 a.m.

Investigation showed that two poseur-buyers closed a drug deal with the suspects.

However, the suspects reportedly sensed the approaching back-up operatives after the buyers made a signal.

A firefight between the suspects and the police ensued, leaving Bert and Nad critically wounded. The two were declared dead on arrival at Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center at about 12:51 a.m.

Police recovered from the suspects six sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, and P2000 marked money.

Police also retrieved two .38-caliber revolvers, five fired cartridge cases of unknown caliber, and a black Euromotor motorcycle.

Follow-up operation is ongoing for the arrest of “Boy Negro,” police said. (Minka Tiangco)

