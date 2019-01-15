4 ‘Ativan Gang’ members nabbed

FOUR alleged members of the notorious “Ativan Gang” were arrested Sunday night while they were about to victimize a Swedish in Sampaloc, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as James Soriano, 54, of Quezon City; Michelle Wenceslao, 34, of Pasig City; Analyn Castro, 39, of Muntinlupa City; and, Elma Matas, 39, of Quezon Province.

Members of Manila Police District General Assignment and Investigation Section (MPD-GAIS) collared them while they were targeting a female Swedish in a restaurant on Ibarra Street corner Blumentritt at around 7 p.m. last Sunday.

Prior to their arrest, the suspects drugged and duped a Chinese national named Li Wei Yang, 35.

In her complaint, Li said the suspects befriended her when she was touring Intramuros on Jan. 12. They gave her food and drinks somewhere in Sampaloc. But after that, she felt dizzy and passed out.

Li only regained her consciousness the following day inside her hotel room. She then discovered that her phone and money worth $1,375 or about P71,699 were missing.

She also discovered unauthorized withdrawals of at least ¥28,005 or P216,022 from her ATM and credit cards.

MPD-GAIS chief Senior Inspector Henry Gayos ordered for a follow-up operation in places where Li was taken by the suspects.

During the arrest, authorities recovered from the suspects a bladed weapon, Rivotril and Valium tablets which they used in drugging their victims.

Police filed theft, unlawful access to device and carrying of deadly weapon charges against the suspects.

Meanwhile, police are hunting down Gregorio Reyes of Quezon City, an accomplice of the suspects. (Ria Fernandez)

