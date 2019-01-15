POC, PDRCI heads sign Memorandum of Understanding

Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc (PDRCI), represented by its president, Atty. Edmund Tan.



The MOU paves the way for the formulation of a new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) framework to resolve conflicts within NSAs and also in the Olympic Committee.

“We are following the model of the International Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration in Sports. As soon as this is approved by the POC Board and the General Assembly, the PDRCI will conduct seminars for NSAs to better understand the workings of mediation and arbitration,” Vargas said.

For his part, Atty. Tan said “we are very proud to be a significant part in this milestone in Philippine sports. We hope to assist the POC in streamlining their programs without the distraction of troublesome disputes.”

Witnessing the signing on behalf of the POC were First Vice President Joey Romasanta, General Counsel Atty. Alberto Agra, Membership Committee Chairman Robert Bachmann, Arbitration Committee Member Atty. Charlie Ho and Communications Director Ed Picson.

With Atty. Tan of PDRCI were Secretary General Atty. Robert Dio, Vice President Atty. Salvador Panga Jr and Executive Director Mr. Bing Pabila.

