Batocabe’s replacement at Ako Bicol sworn in

Former President now House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo on Wednesday inducted into office a new congressman who replaced slain Ako Bicol partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe.

Taking his oath before fellow members of the House of Representatives was Rep. Ronald S. Ang, Ako Bicol’s fourth nominee during the 2016 national elections.

Batocabe, the partylist group’s first nominee, was on his third and final term as congressman when he was killed by assassins in Daraga, Albay on Dec. 22.

The well-liked solon’s alleged assailants have already been arrested and are facing double murder charges for the death of Batocabe and his security detail, SPO2 Orlando Diaz.

Suspected mastermind Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo remains free but was also charged with the same criminal offenses.

Ako Bicol won three congressional slots during the 2016 elections. The two other representatives are Reps. Alfredo Garbin and Christopher Co. (Ben R. Rosario)

