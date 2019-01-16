ONE Championship: Saruta vows to bring title ‘home’ to Japan

Joshua “The Passion” Pacio took something from Japan that Yosuke “Tobizaru” Saruta wants to take back.

The 31-year-old martial artist wants to bring the ONE Strawweight World Title back to Japan, something Pacio captured when he beat Saruta’s compatriot Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito last year.

Now, the Saitama, Japan native will get the chance to accomplish that when he challenges Pacio for the belt in the main event of ONE: ETERNAL GLORY which emanates from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, 19 January.

“Naito used to be the ONE Strawweight World Champion. Joshua Pacio took the belt from “Nobita” and I intend to take it back, “ said Saruta.

Saruta’s rise to the top came faster than expected, though the former Shooto Champion is thankful for the opportunity to compete against the top fighters in the division this early.

He made his promotional debut when he pulled the upset rug on Alex “Little Rock” Silva last December, which earned him the right to challenge Pacio for the title a month later.

“I thought I’d be getting the World Title match in 2019, but it came much earlier than I expected,” Saruta said.

“I want people to know my name as the toughest Japanese athlete, and I will be the World Champion.”

Knowing Japan’s rich history when it comes to mixed martial arts, Saruta intends to represent his country well and there’s no better way to do it than to win the ONE World Title in the first even of the year.

It’s easier said than done, but Saruta believes it’s very doable.

“My goal is to be a ONE Strawweight World Champion and bring honor back to mixed martial arts in Japan. I know I have a tough task ahead but I believe my hard work and strengths will lead me to victory.”

