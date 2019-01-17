JV’s taste of showbiz

A MOVIE EXTRA: Downplaying his involvement in the movie industry, Senator Joseph Victor “JV’’ Ejercito nonetheless recalled that he once played a bit role in his father’s film production, but that’s as far as it goes.

“Dad was probably screen-testing me, or trying to find out if I had the slightest interest in acting,’’ JV tells us during a recent conversation.

It was summer, he remembers. Having nothing to do, JV was prevailed upon by his dad to play a guest role in the movie currently being filmed at the time, “Mamang Sorbetero.”

Inspired by Celeste Legaspi’s bouncy hit song of the same title, the movie starred the singer-actress and Erap himself, cast as an ice cream vendor, but of course.

“I must have done so badly that I was never invited to act again in another film,’’ JV laughs.

FOR FREE EDUCATION: The truth is, JV was more serious about school, finishing college (Political Science, De La Salle) and moving on to the political arena.

He said the saying, “Showbiz runs in the blood’’ unfortunately doesn’t hold water for him.

Among JV’s legislative accomplishments are laws that allow free college education to Filipino youths and an expanded Senior Citizens Act that allows free PhilHealth coverage to the elderly.

CHEERS: Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) Year 3 will be held Sept. 11 to 17 this year, signaling official celebration of 100 Years of Philippine Cinema per Presidential Proclamation 622.

A flagship program of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, PPP is a week-long celebration that exclusively screens quality Filipino films in all theaters nationwide.

100 Years of Philippine Cinema is in honor of Dalagang Bukid, the first Filipino film ever produced. Directed by Jose Nepomuceno, the film was released on Sept. 12, 1919.

