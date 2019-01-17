  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Kyrgyzstan ends PH Azkals hopes

    Kyrghyzstan's forward Vitalij Lux (L) kicks the ball as Philippine Azkals' defender Alvaro Silva fights for it. (Photo by - / AFP)

    The historic playoff bid of the Philippine Azkals in the AFC Asian Cup ended disappointingly Wednesday after losing to Kyrgyzstan in their final Group C match, 3-1, of the AFC Asian Cup at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

    Vitalij Lux shone brightest for the White Falcons as he scored a hat-trick that dashed the hopes of the Sven-Goran Eriksson-mentored Azkals in their maiden foray in the top-tiered Asian tournament.

    German-based Lux broke the ice in the 24th before adding two more in the second half to help Kyrgyzstan progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.

    The Azkals grabbed a consolation goal through Stephan Schrock with 10 minutes to go.

    The country’s third defeat in as many outings ruined whatever it gained after giving the mighty South Koreans a big scare in a narrow 1-0 loss.

    But things went sour for the Azkals in their next game as they absorbed a crushing 3-0 defeat to the Chinese.

    The Chinese, however, were beaten by the Koreans, 2-0.

    The Koreans, hoping to end 59 years of Asian Cup agony, topped the group elims with a perfect 9 points. The Chinese wound up with a 2-1 mark.

    Hailed for reaching the 2002 World Cup finals, the Koreans have failed to win Asian football’s most coveted prize since winning back-to-back titles in 1956 and 1960. (With a report from AFP)

